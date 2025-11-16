Boston Partners Makes New $944,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Boston Partners bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after purchasing an additional 896,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 437.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 340,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 276,985 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 35.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 972,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 252,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,481,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.4%

ACIW opened at $46.97 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $200,774.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 96,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,017.93. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.