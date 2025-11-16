Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5%

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.