Boston Partners Purchases 117,840 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited $NESR

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $16.00 price objective on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

NESR stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

