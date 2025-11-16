Boston Partners Purchases 1,741 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $52,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,151,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,339,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 481.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

