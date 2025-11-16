Boston Partners Purchases 6,571 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEI opened at $45.04 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure ( NYSE:SEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In related news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $106,056,367.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $248,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,306.41. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,137,533 shares of company stock valued at $106,727,467. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

