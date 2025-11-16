Boston Partners Purchases 6,760 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. $BOW

Boston Partners grew its position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of BOW stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

