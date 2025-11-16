Boston Partners Raises Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Boston Partners increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,443.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 89,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $2,006,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

