Boston Partners Raises Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 179.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

PK opened at $10.45 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

