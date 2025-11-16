Boston Partners Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $68.71 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

