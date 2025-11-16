Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR $DDI

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 70.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DDI opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $441.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 32.94%.The business had revenue of $95.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. Analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.