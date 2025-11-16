Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in First BanCorp. $FBP

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 274,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 26.73%.The company had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,059,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,627,898.10. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

