Boston Partners Sells 10,675 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Boston Partners reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

