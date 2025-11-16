Boston Partners Sells 108,242 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,242 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Taseko Mines worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGB stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.24. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

