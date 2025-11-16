Boston Partners Sells 3,920 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Boston Partners lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

