Boston Partners Sells 60,701 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

