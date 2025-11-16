Boston Partners Trims Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. $HRTG

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,488 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 83.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $962.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.10. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $212.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,245,808 shares in the company, valued at $30,659,334.88. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sharon Binnun sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $513,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 176,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,866.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 337,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,091 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

