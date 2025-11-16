Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stake Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,170 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after buying an additional 1,664,108 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

