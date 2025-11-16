BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.1364.
Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th.
Shares of BP stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. BP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $37.64.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that BP will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.66%.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
