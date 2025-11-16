Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $146,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.