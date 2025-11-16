Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bruker by 92.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,268. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $581,016. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.