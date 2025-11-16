Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

