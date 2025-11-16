BTS Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,056,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $166,870,000 after acquiring an additional 52,602 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,558,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $246,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,876.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 134,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

