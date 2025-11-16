Cambridge Capital Management LLC Invests $467,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cambridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

