Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $7,981,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 214,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNH. Barclays lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of CNH stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen bought 10,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,609.52. This represents a 34.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,653.04. This trade represents a 25.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,485 shares of company stock valued at $200,173. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

