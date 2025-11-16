Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0%

Prologis stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

