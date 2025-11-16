Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 928.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Safehold by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $960.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Safehold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

