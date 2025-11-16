Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 1,860 Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

In related news, Director Sabra R. Purtill acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,219.65. This represents a 51.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 7,120 shares worth $1,880,196. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $215.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

