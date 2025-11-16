Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evertec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Evertec by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $38.56.

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.68 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evertec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

