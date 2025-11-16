Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $500,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 243,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 323,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $241.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.96%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,656.08. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,038. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $212,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CCOI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

