Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,988,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,117,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 400,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,679 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $12,920,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $233.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average is $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.27). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,984.47. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.33.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

