Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 38,936 Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 169,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 117,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 104,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

LBRT opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

