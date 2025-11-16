Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Mission Produce worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Mission Produce by 57.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 179.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mission Produce Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AVO opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $65,564.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,245,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,285,147.54. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 130,811 shares of company stock worth $1,552,487. Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.