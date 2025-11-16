Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 30,293 Shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. $TK

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,293 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Teekay worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Teekay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 264,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Teekay by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 97,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.35. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teekay in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

