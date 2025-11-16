Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 8,763 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after buying an additional 2,797,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 521,283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after purchasing an additional 475,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.36 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.05.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

