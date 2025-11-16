Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after buying an additional 2,516,882 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,068 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $27,828,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,995,000 after purchasing an additional 697,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,762.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,473,777.76. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $177,141.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,257.68. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,747,711 shares of company stock worth $141,867,401 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

