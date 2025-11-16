Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,060,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Olin by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 52.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. Olin had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Olin and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Olin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

