Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,626.22. The trade was a 5.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

