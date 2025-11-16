Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

