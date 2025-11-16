Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

