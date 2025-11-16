Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,165,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,763,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 411,370 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 114.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 734,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 391,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 243,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CFFN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,752 shares in the company, valued at $948,349.60. This trade represents a 5.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial



Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

