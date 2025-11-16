CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of CECO Environmental worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CECO Environmental by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 224.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CECO stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 219,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,973.25. This represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 101,899 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $5,025,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,382.20. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $339,915 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $15,104,854. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

