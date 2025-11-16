Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Cellebrite DI worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The business had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

