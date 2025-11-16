Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 328.60 and last traded at GBX 331.27. Approximately 7,193,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 2,077,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
