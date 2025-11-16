Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 328.60 and last traded at GBX 331.27. Approximately 7,193,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 2,077,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.
Ceres Power Trading Down 10.4%
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
