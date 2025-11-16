Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 328.60 and last traded at GBX 334.20. 6,959,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 2,076,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 400.

The stock has a market cap of £646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

