Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 328.60 and last traded at GBX 334.20. 6,959,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 2,076,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.81. The company has a market cap of £646.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

