Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Head-To-Head Review

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Children’s Place has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapestry has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Children’s Place pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.3%. Tapestry pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Children’s Place pays out -260.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tapestry pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tapestry has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Children’s Place is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Children’s Place $1.34 billion 0.14 -$57.82 million ($0.86) -9.92 Tapestry $7.21 billion 2.88 $183.20 million $1.12 90.48

This table compares Children’s Place and Tapestry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tapestry has higher revenue and earnings than Children’s Place. Children’s Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tapestry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Children’s Place and Tapestry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Children’s Place -2.04% -10.32% -2.45% Tapestry 2.61% 68.02% 13.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Children’s Place and Tapestry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Children’s Place 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tapestry 0 5 18 0 2.78

Children’s Place presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.21%. Tapestry has a consensus target price of $116.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Tapestry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tapestry is more favorable than Children’s Place.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Tapestry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Children’s Place shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tapestry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tapestry beats Children’s Place on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International segments. The Children’s Place U.S. segment refers to the company’s U.S. and Puerto Rico-based stores and revenue from its U.S. based wholesale business. The Children’s Place International segment is involved in the Canadian-based stores, revenue from the company’s Canadian-based wholesale business, as well as revenue from international franchisees. The company was founded by David Pulver and Clinton A. Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms. The company also provides men products, which includes bag collections, such as business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods including wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, fragrances, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear items. In addition, it offers other products including women’s footwear and fragrances; eyewear and sunglasses; and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings, watches, and other women’s seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear, ready-to-wear and cold weather accessories, such as gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, the company provides kids items, housewares, and home accessories, such as fashion bedding and tableware, stationery, and gifts. It offers its products through e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, wholesale, and third-party distributors under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brand names. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

