Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.0% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

