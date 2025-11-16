Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 14.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 764.7% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 633.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day moving average of $280.95.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

