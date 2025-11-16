CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

SPB stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.77 and a 12 month high of C$8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

